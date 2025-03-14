Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,000. Rockwell Automation comprises about 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ROK opened at $255.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.64.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.68.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

