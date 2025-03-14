Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 25,929.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $45,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

ALNY stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

