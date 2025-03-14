PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

