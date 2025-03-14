PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.