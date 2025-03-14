PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

