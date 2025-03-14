PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.01 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

