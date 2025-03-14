PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,620 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5,118.4% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $66.96 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

