HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $598.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6,652.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

