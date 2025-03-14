Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,736,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

