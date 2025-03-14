Arizona State Retirement System Sells 547 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 25.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

