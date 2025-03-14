Arizona State Retirement System Sells 436 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

