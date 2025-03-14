Arizona State Retirement System Has $791,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $134.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

