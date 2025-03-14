Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in C3.ai by 6.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $20.87 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C3.ai

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,053.76. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 11,132 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $389,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,762.90. This trade represents a 72.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,501,972 shares of company stock valued at $53,818,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.