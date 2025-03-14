Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 125.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 297,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,395,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 81.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 611.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.50. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.