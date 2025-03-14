Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.93, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nCino

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 70,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $2,552,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987,625 shares in the company, valued at $324,543,138.75. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,631,708 shares of company stock worth $165,467,043 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.