98,395 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,852,000. Markel Group accounts for about 2.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Markel Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Markel Group by 72.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Markel Group by 114.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,819.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,835.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,706.15. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

