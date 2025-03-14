3,279 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 79,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,550.46. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,682 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $144.41 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

