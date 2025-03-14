131,401 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,610,000. Fair Isaac comprises 3.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 56,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,741.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,853.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,981.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

