Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,058 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after buying an additional 9,055,354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CRH by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after acquiring an additional 618,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,546,000 after acquiring an additional 826,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,113,000 after purchasing an additional 165,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.