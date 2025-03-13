M&T Bank Corp Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $163.01 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

