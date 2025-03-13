JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $227.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

