Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $584,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,936 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

