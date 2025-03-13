Atria Investments Inc Sells 450 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 282,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 167,735 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,291,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,455,000 after buying an additional 136,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.5 %

TMHC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

