Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

