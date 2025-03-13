Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 57.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AHR opened at $28.61 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.