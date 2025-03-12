Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $49.20 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 657,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VCLT opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $82.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.