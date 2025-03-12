Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $49.20 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 657,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

