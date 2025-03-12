Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 240,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

