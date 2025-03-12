M&T Bank Corp Has $1 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 6.0 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

