Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

