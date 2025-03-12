Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Get Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.