Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

