656,567 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 656,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,063,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DuPont de Nemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 233,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

