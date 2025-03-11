Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $332.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

