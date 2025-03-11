Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

