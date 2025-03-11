Waldencast (WALD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Waldencast to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WALD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Waldencast from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Waldencast from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.