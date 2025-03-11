Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,626 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

