Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of TopBuild worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TopBuild by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.56. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $288.31 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.