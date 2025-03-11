Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

