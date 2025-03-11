US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AES were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 93,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,670,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC began coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

