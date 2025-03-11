Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

