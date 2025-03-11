Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

