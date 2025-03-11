Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 388,388 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 334,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 471,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 176,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $75.03.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.