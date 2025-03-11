Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,977 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HP by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,104 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $508,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

