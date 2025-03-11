Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,181 shares of company stock worth $3,256,346 in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 291.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

