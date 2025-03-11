Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,532 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 681,120 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CGUS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

