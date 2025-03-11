Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SEA by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,051 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SEA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,083 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 848.93 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

