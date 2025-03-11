SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Paramount Global by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 228,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after buying an additional 908,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.
Paramount Global Price Performance
PARA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.