SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Paramount Global by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 228,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after buying an additional 908,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.