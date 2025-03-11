SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

