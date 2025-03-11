SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,010 Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Borr Drilling

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.