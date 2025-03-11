SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,010 Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.
Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
