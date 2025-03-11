Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after buying an additional 82,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,319,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 19.4% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sanmina by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 663,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,520. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,103 shares of company stock worth $2,798,896. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

